Home
/
Orange, CA
/
814 N Maplewood Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 N Maplewood Street
814 North Maplewood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Orange
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
814 North Maplewood Street, Orange, CA 92867
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated four bedroom, two bathroom home near Chapman University. Living room, laundry area, backyard, two car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have any available units?
814 N Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orange Rent Report
.
What amenities does 814 N Maplewood Street have?
Some of 814 N Maplewood Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 814 N Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 N Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 N Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 814 N Maplewood Street offers parking.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have a pool?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 N Maplewood Street has units with dishwashers.
