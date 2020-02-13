All apartments in Orange
814 N Maplewood Street
814 N Maplewood Street

814 North Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 North Maplewood Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Updated four bedroom, two bathroom home near Chapman University. Living room, laundry area, backyard, two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 N Maplewood Street have any available units?
814 N Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 N Maplewood Street have?
Some of 814 N Maplewood Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 N Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 N Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 N Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 814 N Maplewood Street offers parking.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have a pool?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 814 N Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 N Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 N Maplewood Street has units with dishwashers.
