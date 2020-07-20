Beautifully Redone middle Unit, with Enclosed Rear Yard. Remodeled kitchen, new floors throughout, new tile in kitchen & new paint. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Water and Trash included. Includes 1 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 741 N Mallard Street have any available units?
741 N Mallard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 741 N Mallard Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 N Mallard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.