All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 741 N Mallard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
741 N Mallard Street
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:08 AM

741 N Mallard Street

741 North Mallard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

741 North Mallard Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully Redone middle Unit, with Enclosed Rear Yard. Remodeled kitchen, new floors throughout, new tile in kitchen & new paint. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Water and Trash included. Includes 1 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 N Mallard Street have any available units?
741 N Mallard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 741 N Mallard Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 N Mallard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 N Mallard Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 N Mallard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 741 N Mallard Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 N Mallard Street offers parking.
Does 741 N Mallard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 N Mallard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 N Mallard Street have a pool?
No, 741 N Mallard Street does not have a pool.
Does 741 N Mallard Street have accessible units?
No, 741 N Mallard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 N Mallard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 N Mallard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 N Mallard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 N Mallard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles