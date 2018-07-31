All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 729 E Almond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
729 E Almond Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

729 E Almond Ave

729 East Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

729 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful private single family home, newly updated, central air conditioning and heating.
Water, trash and gardening service included in monthly rent.
Living room with stone fireplace (gas operated)
Kitchen complete with breakfast nook, ceramic tile flooring and countertops.
(2) Bedrooms, each with private bathroom, (1) with mirror closet doors &
(1) with a walk-in closet with organizer
(1/2) Guest bathroom downstairs
(2) Car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups, electrical garage door

Move-in requirements:
1st months rent $3,600.00
Security Deposit $3,600.00
Total move-in cost $7.200.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1093265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 E Almond Ave have any available units?
729 E Almond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 E Almond Ave have?
Some of 729 E Almond Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 E Almond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
729 E Almond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 E Almond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 729 E Almond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 729 E Almond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 729 E Almond Ave offers parking.
Does 729 E Almond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 E Almond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 E Almond Ave have a pool?
No, 729 E Almond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 729 E Almond Ave have accessible units?
No, 729 E Almond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 729 E Almond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 E Almond Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles