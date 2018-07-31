729 E Almond Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful private single family home, newly updated, central air conditioning and heating.

Water, trash and gardening service included in monthly rent.

Living room with stone fireplace (gas operated)

Kitchen complete with breakfast nook, ceramic tile flooring and countertops.

(2) Bedrooms, each with private bathroom, (1) with mirror closet doors &

(1) with a walk-in closet with organizer

(1/2) Guest bathroom downstairs

(2) Car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups, electrical garage door



Move-in requirements:

1st months rent $3,600.00

Security Deposit $3,600.00

Total move-in cost $7.200.00



No Pets Allowed



