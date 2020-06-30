700 E Lake Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Parklike setting in the tree branches with views of the ponds and wildlife. Make this condo your next home. Climb stairs to 2nd story and enter a nicely maintained living space all on one floor with a loft above. New carpet through-out bedroom and loft, white tile and wood-like floors in living room, dining room. The bike path/ walking trail to downtown Orange and Hart Park and/or a quick ride to Chapman University makes this central location ideal to enjoy California outdoors.

The kitchen has gas range, fridge, dishwasher, Double SS sinks and pantry as well as washer and dryer included just steps away. Nice sized master bedroom overlooks the ponds and outdoor sitting area and includes duel mirrored closets. Lovely airy loft above adds more living space storage and lots of light. One car garage and one designated parking spot as well as ample guest parking are close by.

Quick assess to 22, 5 and 55 freeways and SA airport and plenty of shopping and eating options complete the picture. Homeowners give this condominium very high marks for livability.