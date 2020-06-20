All apartments in Orange
688 North Handy
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

688 North Handy

688 North Handy Street · (714) 633-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

688 North Handy Street, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 688 North Handy · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- 4 bedroom, 2 bath, with enclosed rear yard. Laminate flooring, 2 car garage

If you have questions please email jeremy@riccirealty.com for more information

In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.5 times the amount of the rental property/ and a good rental history. Each unit is subject to different rules and allowables including pets and amount of occupants. If you dont have the income or credit-in certain cases we do allow co-signers.

We require one Application for the Main tenant and if your credit/income does not meet the minimum requirements-we would also require a Co-signer/Guaruntor to apply as well. (We do not need applications for ALL occupants of the property-just the main tenant and guarantor). We do need you to list all occupants. You are allowed roommates-you are required to do your own sublease/contract with them as Ricci Realty neither Endorses or Enforces any subcontracts for the property. The main tenant and the main guarantor are the ONLY people that are required to sign the lease contract.

We do know that time is a factor and that everyone needs to know immediately about their residency status and to lock something down immediately. We will respond within 72 hours with either a granted or denied application status. The lease will be ready for you within 3 business days. After which you will have 3 business days to return the signed lease as well as the Security deposit to fulfill the contract. Failure to do so, may result in the property offered to another applicant.

We look forward to answering any questions you may have.

Due to the current situation, properties that are currently occupied are not shown in person until the tenant has vacated the unit. This unit is available after 6/20/2020. Applications can be filled out at any time.

(RLNE3252371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 North Handy have any available units?
688 North Handy has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 688 North Handy currently offering any rent specials?
688 North Handy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 North Handy pet-friendly?
No, 688 North Handy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 688 North Handy offer parking?
Yes, 688 North Handy does offer parking.
Does 688 North Handy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 North Handy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 North Handy have a pool?
No, 688 North Handy does not have a pool.
Does 688 North Handy have accessible units?
No, 688 North Handy does not have accessible units.
Does 688 North Handy have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 North Handy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 North Handy have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 North Handy does not have units with air conditioning.
