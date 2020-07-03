680 N Cambridge St Available 06/01/20 680 N Cambridge St - Available - 5 Bedroom, 2 bath. Walking distance to Chapman. Huge lot. Tandem bedroom. Virtual Tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/RnPEUXFjni3JLMwn6
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5703630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 680 N Cambridge St have any available units?
680 N Cambridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 680 N Cambridge St currently offering any rent specials?
680 N Cambridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.