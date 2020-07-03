All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 680 N Cambridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
680 N Cambridge St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

680 N Cambridge St

680 North Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

680 North Cambridge Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
680 N Cambridge St Available 06/01/20 680 N Cambridge St - Available - 5 Bedroom, 2 bath. Walking distance to Chapman. Huge lot. Tandem bedroom.
Virtual Tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/RnPEUXFjni3JLMwn6

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 N Cambridge St have any available units?
680 N Cambridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 680 N Cambridge St currently offering any rent specials?
680 N Cambridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 N Cambridge St pet-friendly?
No, 680 N Cambridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 680 N Cambridge St offer parking?
No, 680 N Cambridge St does not offer parking.
Does 680 N Cambridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 N Cambridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 N Cambridge St have a pool?
No, 680 N Cambridge St does not have a pool.
Does 680 N Cambridge St have accessible units?
No, 680 N Cambridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 680 N Cambridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 N Cambridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 N Cambridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 N Cambridge St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles