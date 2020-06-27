All apartments in Orange
660 S Glassell Street
660 S Glassell Street

660 South Glassell Street · No Longer Available
Location

660 South Glassell Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For a private showing please call Desi Reyes at 714-264-8473

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 S Glassell Street have any available units?
660 S Glassell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 S Glassell Street have?
Some of 660 S Glassell Street's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 S Glassell Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 S Glassell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 S Glassell Street pet-friendly?
No, 660 S Glassell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 660 S Glassell Street offer parking?
Yes, 660 S Glassell Street offers parking.
Does 660 S Glassell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 S Glassell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 S Glassell Street have a pool?
No, 660 S Glassell Street does not have a pool.
Does 660 S Glassell Street have accessible units?
No, 660 S Glassell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 660 S Glassell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 S Glassell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
