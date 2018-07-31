Beautiful single-story ranch style home with 5 bed and 2 bath. 10,002 square foot lot!! Large backyard.. Located in the most desirable orange neighborhood. Near park, the sports center and driving range.. Don’t miss it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 646 E Grove Avenue have any available units?
646 E Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 646 E Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
646 E Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.