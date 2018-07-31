All apartments in Orange
646 E Grove Avenue
646 E Grove Avenue

646 East Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

646 East Grove Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful single-story ranch style home with 5 bed and 2 bath. 10,002 square foot lot!! Large backyard.. Located in the most desirable orange neighborhood. Near park, the sports center and driving range.. Don’t miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 E Grove Avenue have any available units?
646 E Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 646 E Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
646 E Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 E Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 646 E Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 646 E Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 646 E Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 646 E Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 E Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 E Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 646 E Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 646 E Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 646 E Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 646 E Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 E Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 E Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 E Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

