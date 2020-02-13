All apartments in Orange
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

636 N Noble Street

636 North Noble Street · No Longer Available
Location

636 North Noble Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Charming three bedroom home in a great neighborhood. This single story home has two full baths and is centrally located near all the amenities Orange County has to offer: Disneyland, The Pond, Anaheim Stadium, John Wayne Airport, the beach and more. The home has two good sized bedrooms with plantation shutters, hardwood floors and mirrored closet doors, and the master suite has pool access and a bathroom with separate tub and shower. Remodeled with granite kitchen which opens to the family room with a fireplace, a large formal dining room/game room, and a sparkling pool for those hot summer days. Also featuring an attached two-car garage plus gated RV parking on the side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 N Noble Street have any available units?
636 N Noble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 N Noble Street have?
Some of 636 N Noble Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 N Noble Street currently offering any rent specials?
636 N Noble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 N Noble Street pet-friendly?
No, 636 N Noble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 636 N Noble Street offer parking?
Yes, 636 N Noble Street offers parking.
Does 636 N Noble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 N Noble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 N Noble Street have a pool?
Yes, 636 N Noble Street has a pool.
Does 636 N Noble Street have accessible units?
No, 636 N Noble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 636 N Noble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 N Noble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
