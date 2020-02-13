636 N Noble Street

Amenities

Charming three bedroom home in a great neighborhood. This single story home has two full baths and is centrally located near all the amenities Orange County has to offer: Disneyland, The Pond, Anaheim Stadium, John Wayne Airport, the beach and more. The home has two good sized bedrooms with plantation shutters, hardwood floors and mirrored closet doors, and the master suite has pool access and a bathroom with separate tub and shower. Remodeled with granite kitchen which opens to the family room with a fireplace, a large formal dining room/game room, and a sparkling pool for those hot summer days. Also featuring an attached two-car garage plus gated RV parking on the side yard.