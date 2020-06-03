All apartments in Orange
6346 E Edgemont Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

6346 E Edgemont Drive

6346 East Edgemont Drive · (714) 271-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6346 East Edgemont Drive, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office. A beautiful foyer leads you to an elegant living room with a cozy fireplace & a set of French door leading to the yard. Dramatic 2 story high formal dining room with sweeping draperies has ample room for your dining set and china cabinets. A dream kitchen offers an extensive central island with bar sitting, lots of cabinets with glass doors, breakfast nook, granite countertops, dual ovens, a newer stove, dishwasher, and faucet. An office conveniently sits next to the double entry door--Just a perfect home office! A very spacious family room is open to the kitchen and upgraded with built-in cabinets. The master suite, including a huge retreat, bath, & his/her closets, provide you with forever views of city lights, Catalina, sunset, and mountains. All secondary bedrooms have an en-suite bath, including one on the 1st level--perfect for elder parents! New roman shades, new wood flooring on staircase and upstairs. So much storage in garage, laundry room, and walk-in closets. No one behind--this view oriented backyard features new artificial turf, a charming gazebo, & a newer BBQ. Dual zoned AC. Water filtration system. Wonderful curb appeal! HOA pool, spa, sport courts, and park. Move-in condition! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 E Edgemont Drive have any available units?
6346 E Edgemont Drive has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6346 E Edgemont Drive have?
Some of 6346 E Edgemont Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 E Edgemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6346 E Edgemont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 E Edgemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6346 E Edgemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6346 E Edgemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6346 E Edgemont Drive does offer parking.
Does 6346 E Edgemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6346 E Edgemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 E Edgemont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6346 E Edgemont Drive has a pool.
Does 6346 E Edgemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6346 E Edgemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 E Edgemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6346 E Edgemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
