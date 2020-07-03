Gorgeous Front Home of Duplex - Duplex located just steps from Hart Park in Old Towne Orange. Remodeled Bathrooms with Gorgeous layout. New Carpet. New Paint. Large Floorplan. Enclosed rear yard and 2 Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 East La Veta have any available units?
616 East La Veta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 616 East La Veta currently offering any rent specials?
616 East La Veta is not currently offering any rent specials.