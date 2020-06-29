601 E Almond Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully refreshed stunner in the highly desired neighborhood of Old Town Orange. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath are spread out over nearly 1000 Sq Ft of living space. The large living room has been upgraded with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Both bedrooms have new plush carpeting. The kitchen, bathroom and laundry area have been updated with stylish vinyl flooring. New paint throughout. Additional upgrades include new ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms. The kitchen has been modernized with a new stainless steel gas range, new microwave and new sink. The bathroom boasts a new vanity with ceramic top, new faucet, new medicine cabinet and new toilet. The property comes complete with a large indoor laundry area with plenty of extra storage. Property includes a private gated rear patio and 1 car garage. Water, trash, gardening and refrigerator provided. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.