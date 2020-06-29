All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
601 E Almond Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

601 E Almond Avenue

601 East Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

601 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully refreshed stunner in the highly desired neighborhood of Old Town Orange. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath are spread out over nearly 1000 Sq Ft of living space. The large living room has been upgraded with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Both bedrooms have new plush carpeting. The kitchen, bathroom and laundry area have been updated with stylish vinyl flooring. New paint throughout. Additional upgrades include new ceiling fans in the living room and both bedrooms. The kitchen has been modernized with a new stainless steel gas range, new microwave and new sink. The bathroom boasts a new vanity with ceramic top, new faucet, new medicine cabinet and new toilet. The property comes complete with a large indoor laundry area with plenty of extra storage. Property includes a private gated rear patio and 1 car garage. Water, trash, gardening and refrigerator provided. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 E Almond Avenue have any available units?
601 E Almond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 E Almond Avenue have?
Some of 601 E Almond Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 E Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 E Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 E Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 601 E Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 601 E Almond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 601 E Almond Avenue offers parking.
Does 601 E Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 E Almond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 E Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 601 E Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 601 E Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 E Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 E Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 E Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

