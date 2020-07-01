All apartments in Orange
5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr

5842 East Pinyon Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5842 East Pinyon Pine Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom oc home for rent. Short distance to shopping and entertainment. Freshly painted. HOA pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr have any available units?
5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr offer parking?
No, 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr has a pool.
Does 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5842 E Pinyon Pine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

