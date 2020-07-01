All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 5744 E Creekside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
5744 E Creekside Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

5744 E Creekside Avenue

5744 East Creekside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5744 East Creekside Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom and 2 bath in the popular Villeurbanne complex of Orange. Features include spacious kitchen with lots of storage, built in appliances, eating area off the living room, fireplace, inside laundry with washer and dryer and a one car garage with a remote control opener inside the unit. The 2nd level overlooks the living room and consist of a bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The master bedroom closet has a built in organizer and is cedar lined. The master bath has been remodeled. This unit also includes a charming spiral staircase to the 2nd level as well as a spacious balcony off the lining room with nice views of the trees and greenbelt. The garage just below the unit is an oversized one car with room for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 E Creekside Avenue have any available units?
5744 E Creekside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 E Creekside Avenue have?
Some of 5744 E Creekside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 E Creekside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5744 E Creekside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 E Creekside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5744 E Creekside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5744 E Creekside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5744 E Creekside Avenue offers parking.
Does 5744 E Creekside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5744 E Creekside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 E Creekside Avenue have a pool?
No, 5744 E Creekside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5744 E Creekside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5744 E Creekside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 E Creekside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5744 E Creekside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles