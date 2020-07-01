5744 E Creekside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 2 bedroom and 2 bath in the popular Villeurbanne complex of Orange. Features include spacious kitchen with lots of storage, built in appliances, eating area off the living room, fireplace, inside laundry with washer and dryer and a one car garage with a remote control opener inside the unit. The 2nd level overlooks the living room and consist of a bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The master bedroom closet has a built in organizer and is cedar lined. The master bath has been remodeled. This unit also includes a charming spiral staircase to the 2nd level as well as a spacious balcony off the lining room with nice views of the trees and greenbelt. The garage just below the unit is an oversized one car with room for extra storage.