5722 E Stillwater Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:09 PM

5722 E Stillwater Avenue

5722 East Stillwater Avenue · (714) 330-4051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5722 East Stillwater Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
video walkthrough tour: https://youtu.be/Z5svP4dLdxM Located in the Foothills of Orange, this stylish SINGLE LEVEL, on the GROUND FLOOR with NO STEPS is well-maintained, clean, & move-in ready. Kitchen features modern white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, porcelain tile finishes, slate flooring & BRAND NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with water / ice. BRAND NEW heating & air conditioning systems. Pantry with barn door, dining area & BREAKFAST BAR. Great floor plan with two generously-sized bedrooms, TWO FULL BATHROOMS, & master bedroom with DUAL CLOSETS. Bathrooms are being remodeled and will be done before you move in. Both bathrooms have a shower over the tub. This gorgeously renovated unit has a DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE. New stackable washer and dryer included! End unit with lots of natural light, PLENTY OF CLOSE PARKING, right NEAR THE POOL, and an ENCLOSED FRONT PATIO. Enjoy 2 pools, 2 spas, large grass area, clubhouse and rent includes your water and trash! Premium Location With Nearby Hiking, Biking, and Walking Trails. Close to Peters Canyon & Irvine Regional Parks, Multiple Shops, Dining, and Entertainment. Quick Access to 5, 55, 22, 91 Freeways & 241/261 Toll Roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 E Stillwater Avenue have any available units?
5722 E Stillwater Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5722 E Stillwater Avenue have?
Some of 5722 E Stillwater Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 E Stillwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5722 E Stillwater Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 E Stillwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5722 E Stillwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5722 E Stillwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5722 E Stillwater Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5722 E Stillwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5722 E Stillwater Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 E Stillwater Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5722 E Stillwater Avenue has a pool.
Does 5722 E Stillwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5722 E Stillwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 E Stillwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 E Stillwater Avenue has units with dishwashers.
