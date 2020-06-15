5722 E Stillwater Avenue

Amenities

video walkthrough tour: https://youtu.be/Z5svP4dLdxM Located in the Foothills of Orange, this stylish SINGLE LEVEL, on the GROUND FLOOR with NO STEPS is well-maintained, clean, & move-in ready. Kitchen features modern white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, porcelain tile finishes, slate flooring & BRAND NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with water / ice. BRAND NEW heating & air conditioning systems. Pantry with barn door, dining area & BREAKFAST BAR. Great floor plan with two generously-sized bedrooms, TWO FULL BATHROOMS, & master bedroom with DUAL CLOSETS. Bathrooms are being remodeled and will be done before you move in. Both bathrooms have a shower over the tub. This gorgeously renovated unit has a DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE. New stackable washer and dryer included! End unit with lots of natural light, PLENTY OF CLOSE PARKING, right NEAR THE POOL, and an ENCLOSED FRONT PATIO. Enjoy 2 pools, 2 spas, large grass area, clubhouse and rent includes your water and trash! Premium Location With Nearby Hiking, Biking, and Walking Trails. Close to Peters Canyon & Irvine Regional Parks, Multiple Shops, Dining, and Entertainment. Quick Access to 5, 55, 22, 91 Freeways & 241/261 Toll Roads.