57 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool bbq/grill microwave

GORGEOUS LARGE GROUND FLOOR CORNER WITH SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO PRIVATE PATIO !!! IN A GREAT LOCATION!!!!



We offer studios, one and two bedroom large apartment homes for rent. Our residents enjoy the gated community with a sparkling pool, BBQ areas, 24 hour laundry facility, friendly staff and much more!! This includes the wonderful location close to the 5 and 55 freeways Loads of stores, restaurants and entertainment too!!



Our apartments are spacious, light and bright, with plenty of windows. Our landscaping is beautiful with year round flowers and tall trees creating a serene tranquil feeling, a great place to come home to!!



Our pet policy welcomes cats and birds!

Please check for a virtual tour or call us directly to schedule a personal tour.

Welook forward to helping you find your new home here with us here at gorgeous Nogal Feliz!



This particular studio is downstairs and corner apartment with a private patio.

Full kitchen - equipped with refrigerator, gas stove and a microwave.

Your gas and electric will be paid by us.

the apartment has tons of cabinet space, storage space, wardrobe closet and 5 drawer built in chest.



please call today, we have limited availability.