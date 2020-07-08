All apartments in Orange
57 Walnut Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

57 Walnut Avenue

57 West Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

57 West Walnut Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS LARGE GROUND FLOOR CORNER WITH SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO PRIVATE PATIO !!! IN A GREAT LOCATION!!!!

We offer studios, one and two bedroom large apartment homes for rent. Our residents enjoy the gated community with a sparkling pool, BBQ areas, 24 hour laundry facility, friendly staff and much more!! This includes the wonderful location close to the 5 and 55 freeways Loads of stores, restaurants and entertainment too!!

Our apartments are spacious, light and bright, with plenty of windows. Our landscaping is beautiful with year round flowers and tall trees creating a serene tranquil feeling, a great place to come home to!!

Our pet policy welcomes cats and birds!
Please check for a virtual tour or call us directly to schedule a personal tour.
Welook forward to helping you find your new home here with us here at gorgeous Nogal Feliz!

This particular studio is downstairs and corner apartment with a private patio.
Full kitchen - equipped with refrigerator, gas stove and a microwave.
Your gas and electric will be paid by us.
the apartment has tons of cabinet space, storage space, wardrobe closet and 5 drawer built in chest.

please call today, we have limited availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
57 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 57 Walnut Avenue's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
57 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Walnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 57 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 57 Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 57 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 57 Walnut Avenue has a pool.
Does 57 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 57 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

