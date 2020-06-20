551 N Pageant Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

You will be impressed by the open floor plan of this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with 1,462 square feet of living space. As you step through the front door you are invited by the expansive living room with a double sided fireplace and half bath, so guests won't need to use the upstairs bathrooms. The wood laminate flooring approximately 2 years old extends throughout the home. The kitchen with granite counter tops is open to the family room with large windows to allow plenty of natural light. The home has a dual master floor plan with private bathrooms for each bedroom. The main suite style master bedroom has a walk in shower, separate soaking tub, dual sinks, granite counters, and a walk in closet. There is direct access to the 2 car garage through the family room. In the garage you will find the private laundry room with lots of space for extra storage. The gated community features a pool, Spa, and meticulously maintained grounds. Call Listing Agent Matt Hamilton at 714-328-7766 for more information. Lic#01881070.