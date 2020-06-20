All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

551 N Pageant Drive

551 North Pageant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

551 North Pageant Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
You will be impressed by the open floor plan of this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with 1,462 square feet of living space. As you step through the front door you are invited by the expansive living room with a double sided fireplace and half bath, so guests won't need to use the upstairs bathrooms. The wood laminate flooring approximately 2 years old extends throughout the home. The kitchen with granite counter tops is open to the family room with large windows to allow plenty of natural light. The home has a dual master floor plan with private bathrooms for each bedroom. The main suite style master bedroom has a walk in shower, separate soaking tub, dual sinks, granite counters, and a walk in closet. There is direct access to the 2 car garage through the family room. In the garage you will find the private laundry room with lots of space for extra storage. The gated community features a pool, Spa, and meticulously maintained grounds. Call Listing Agent Matt Hamilton at 714-328-7766 for more information. Lic#01881070.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 N Pageant Drive have any available units?
551 N Pageant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 N Pageant Drive have?
Some of 551 N Pageant Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 N Pageant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
551 N Pageant Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 N Pageant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 551 N Pageant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 551 N Pageant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 551 N Pageant Drive does offer parking.
Does 551 N Pageant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 N Pageant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 N Pageant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 551 N Pageant Drive has a pool.
Does 551 N Pageant Drive have accessible units?
No, 551 N Pageant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 551 N Pageant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 N Pageant Drive has units with dishwashers.
