547 E Jefferson Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

547 E Jefferson Avenue

547 East Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

547 East Jefferson Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newer Built rear Unit located one block away from Chapman University. Newer Kitchen. Newer Floors. Newer Paint. Newer Windows. Water and Trash Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 E Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
547 E Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 547 E Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
547 E Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 E Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 547 E Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 547 E Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 547 E Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 547 E Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 E Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 E Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 547 E Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 547 E Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 547 E Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 547 E Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 E Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 547 E Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 547 E Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
