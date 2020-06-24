All apartments in Orange
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

545 N Batavia St

545 North Batavia Street · No Longer Available
Location

545 North Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Near Chapman University & Downtown Orange - Property Id: 105904

ALL utilities included! Beautifully remodeled 2+1. Garage & storage. Driveway parking. Washer/dryer. Stainless steel range & refrigerator. Hardwood & carpet flooring. A/C. Large backyard. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105904
Property Id 105904

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 N Batavia St have any available units?
545 N Batavia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 N Batavia St have?
Some of 545 N Batavia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 N Batavia St currently offering any rent specials?
545 N Batavia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 N Batavia St pet-friendly?
No, 545 N Batavia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 545 N Batavia St offer parking?
Yes, 545 N Batavia St offers parking.
Does 545 N Batavia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 N Batavia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 N Batavia St have a pool?
No, 545 N Batavia St does not have a pool.
Does 545 N Batavia St have accessible units?
No, 545 N Batavia St does not have accessible units.
Does 545 N Batavia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 N Batavia St does not have units with dishwashers.
