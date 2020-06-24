Near Chapman University & Downtown Orange - Property Id: 105904
ALL utilities included! Beautifully remodeled 2+1. Garage & storage. Driveway parking. Washer/dryer. Stainless steel range & refrigerator. Hardwood & carpet flooring. A/C. Large backyard. No pets. No smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105904 Property Id 105904
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4768139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 545 N Batavia St have any available units?
545 N Batavia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 N Batavia St have?
Some of 545 N Batavia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 N Batavia St currently offering any rent specials?
545 N Batavia St is not currently offering any rent specials.