Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

532 E Sycamore Avenue

532 East Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

532 East Sycamore Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Larger two bedroom backhouse of duplex located steps to Chapman University. Includes 1 car garage, larger galley kitchen, individual laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 E Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
532 E Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 532 E Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
532 E Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 E Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 532 E Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 532 E Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 532 E Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 532 E Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 E Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 E Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 532 E Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 532 E Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 532 E Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 532 E Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 E Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 E Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 E Sycamore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

