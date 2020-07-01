Rent Calculator
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
496 N Chandler Ranch Road
496 North Chandler Ranch Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
496 North Chandler Ranch Road, Orange, CA 92869
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Call Idrene Smith to see this home 949-707-4381
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 496 N Chandler Ranch Road have any available units?
496 N Chandler Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orange Rent Report
.
What amenities does 496 N Chandler Ranch Road have?
Some of 496 N Chandler Ranch Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 496 N Chandler Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
496 N Chandler Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 N Chandler Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 496 N Chandler Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 496 N Chandler Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 496 N Chandler Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 496 N Chandler Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 496 N Chandler Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 N Chandler Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 496 N Chandler Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 496 N Chandler Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 496 N Chandler Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 496 N Chandler Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 N Chandler Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
