472 N Esplanade Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning ALL NEW Beautifully Remodeled Home with Spacious 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms Including 2 Master Suites on Each Floor. This Amazing Home Features ALL NEW LUXURIOUS UPGRADES: Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops, Fancy Cabinets & All Appliances, High-End Modern Bathrooms, Elegant Laminated Wood floor & Tiles Floors Throughout, Double Pane Windows & Sliding Door Throughout, Brand New Central Air & Heat System and Ducts, Recessed Lights Throughout, Interior & Exterior Paintings, All New Doors, New Patio Cover and Backyard Landscaping, Great Open Floor Plan! Attached/Direct Access 2 Car Garage with Long Driveways. Location! Location! Location! In One of the Most Desirable Neighborhoods in City of Orange! Welcome Home Sweet Home!