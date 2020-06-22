All apartments in Orange
472 N Esplanade Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

472 N Esplanade Street

472 North Esplanade Street · No Longer Available
Location

472 North Esplanade Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning ALL NEW Beautifully Remodeled Home with Spacious 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms Including 2 Master Suites on Each Floor. This Amazing Home Features ALL NEW LUXURIOUS UPGRADES: Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz Counter Tops, Fancy Cabinets & All Appliances, High-End Modern Bathrooms, Elegant Laminated Wood floor & Tiles Floors Throughout, Double Pane Windows & Sliding Door Throughout, Brand New Central Air & Heat System and Ducts, Recessed Lights Throughout, Interior & Exterior Paintings, All New Doors, New Patio Cover and Backyard Landscaping, Great Open Floor Plan! Attached/Direct Access 2 Car Garage with Long Driveways. Location! Location! Location! In One of the Most Desirable Neighborhoods in City of Orange! Welcome Home Sweet Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 N Esplanade Street have any available units?
472 N Esplanade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 N Esplanade Street have?
Some of 472 N Esplanade Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 N Esplanade Street currently offering any rent specials?
472 N Esplanade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 N Esplanade Street pet-friendly?
No, 472 N Esplanade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 472 N Esplanade Street offer parking?
Yes, 472 N Esplanade Street does offer parking.
Does 472 N Esplanade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 N Esplanade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 N Esplanade Street have a pool?
No, 472 N Esplanade Street does not have a pool.
Does 472 N Esplanade Street have accessible units?
No, 472 N Esplanade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 472 N Esplanade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 N Esplanade Street has units with dishwashers.
