Amenities

dishwasher new construction range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Hard to find 2 Bedroom 2 Bath new construction just walking distance of Chapman University, these units were designed to be turnkey for any student. Inside are two single bedrooms with closets and private individual bathrooms with shower baths. Living area has storage closets just off of the full kitchen with refrigerator, range stove, and dishwasher.