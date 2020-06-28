435 S Orange Street 1/2

Located in the heart of Old Towne Orange. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath backhouse is near the Orange Plaza and Hart Park. Includes laminate floors. Updated kitchen with built in cabinetry. Larger sized bedrooms. One car garage. Newer Modeled Bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Upstairs living area with balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
