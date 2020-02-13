All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
435 S Orange Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

435 S Orange Street

435 South Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 South Orange Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Old Towne Orange. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath backhouse is near the Orange Plaza and Hart Park. Includes laminate floors. Updated kitchen with built in cabinetry. Larger sized bedrooms. One car garage. Newer Modeled Bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Upstairs living area with balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 S Orange Street have any available units?
435 S Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 S Orange Street have?
Some of 435 S Orange Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 S Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 S Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 S Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 S Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 435 S Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 435 S Orange Street offers parking.
Does 435 S Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 S Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 S Orange Street have a pool?
No, 435 S Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 S Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 435 S Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 S Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 S Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
