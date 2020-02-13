435 S Orange Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Old Towne Orange. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath backhouse is near the Orange Plaza and Hart Park. Includes laminate floors. Updated kitchen with built in cabinetry. Larger sized bedrooms. One car garage. Newer Modeled Bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Upstairs living area with balcony.