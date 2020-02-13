All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 4173 N Sunset St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
4173 N Sunset St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

4173 N Sunset St

4173 North Sunset Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4173 North Sunset Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5755660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4173 N Sunset St have any available units?
4173 N Sunset St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 4173 N Sunset St currently offering any rent specials?
4173 N Sunset St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4173 N Sunset St pet-friendly?
No, 4173 N Sunset St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 4173 N Sunset St offer parking?
No, 4173 N Sunset St does not offer parking.
Does 4173 N Sunset St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4173 N Sunset St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4173 N Sunset St have a pool?
No, 4173 N Sunset St does not have a pool.
Does 4173 N Sunset St have accessible units?
No, 4173 N Sunset St does not have accessible units.
Does 4173 N Sunset St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4173 N Sunset St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4173 N Sunset St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4173 N Sunset St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles