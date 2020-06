394 S Shaffer Street

Amenities

CLASSIC ON OF A KIND 1912 CRAFTSMAN ACCENTED WITH STONE PILLARS, PORT A CACHE AND DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH BONUS ROOM. THIS IS A TWO ON A LOT THAT CAN BE 2 SEPARATE DWELLINGS OR USED AS ONE BIG HOUSE. (2000+ SQ FT.) LARGE FRONT PORCH LEADS TO A FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH RIVER ROCK FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS, LOTS OF WINDOWS AND CUSTOM BUILT INS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AND BRAND NEW REMODELED KITCHEN FEATURING GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, THERMADOR STAINLESS COMMERCIAL GRADE RANGE AND HOOD, DISPLAY CABINETS, COFFEE BAR, REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. 2 PERIOD TILE BATHROOMS W/ GLASS/TILE SHOWERS, WALK IN CLOSETS AND 2 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN FLOOR. UPPER LEVEL (POTENTIAL SECOND UNIT) 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. UPSTAIRS BALCONY/FRONT PORCH. SEPARATE ELECTRIC METERS, DUAL CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING, NEW PAINT AND REFINISHED FLOORS WOOD FLOORS, THIS IS A MOVE IN READY HISTORIC GEM.