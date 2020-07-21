All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
3918 East Silverleaf Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:07 PM

3918 East Silverleaf Avenue

3918 East Silverleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3918 East Silverleaf Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Dont miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, an extended drive, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and a large patio area that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, large bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances.
Dont miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, an extended drive, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence and a large patio area that is perfect for outdoor entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, large bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue have any available units?
3918 East Silverleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue have?
Some of 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3918 East Silverleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 East Silverleaf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrange 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Apartments
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles