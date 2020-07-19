3801 E Woodbine Road

Amenities
This beautiful custom traditional home located in the 24-hour gated prestigious community of Hillcrest in Orange is spaced at
4,132 sqft. This home includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The elegant entry features French doors with retractable screens, high
ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a carpeted sweeping staircase. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line
appliances, marble countertops, and cabinetry with storage space. Entertain in the formal dining room and enjoy the family room
that opens up to the lush back yard. The spacious master suite includes a cozy fireplace, a private balcony, a master bath with
Jacuzzi tub, and a huge walk-in closet. Each additional bedroom also features its own walk-in closet and ample storage. The
backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with the covered patio perfect for a BBQ and a stunning pool and spa. There is plenty of
parking in the driveway and also the 2-car garage. A lot of attention and detail has gone into this exquisite home and is located
near top schools, shopping, dining and freeways!