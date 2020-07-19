All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3801 E Woodbine Road

3801 E Woodbine Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3801 E Woodbine Rd, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful custom traditional home located in the 24-hour gated prestigious community of Hillcrest in Orange is spaced at
4,132 sqft. This home includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The elegant entry features French doors with retractable screens, high
ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a carpeted sweeping staircase. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line
appliances, marble countertops, and cabinetry with storage space. Entertain in the formal dining room and enjoy the family room
that opens up to the lush back yard. The spacious master suite includes a cozy fireplace, a private balcony, a master bath with
Jacuzzi tub, and a huge walk-in closet. Each additional bedroom also features its own walk-in closet and ample storage. The
backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with the covered patio perfect for a BBQ and a stunning pool and spa. There is plenty of
parking in the driveway and also the 2-car garage. A lot of attention and detail has gone into this exquisite home and is located
near top schools, shopping, dining and freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 E Woodbine Road have any available units?
3801 E Woodbine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 E Woodbine Road have?
Some of 3801 E Woodbine Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 E Woodbine Road currently offering any rent specials?
3801 E Woodbine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 E Woodbine Road pet-friendly?
No, 3801 E Woodbine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3801 E Woodbine Road offer parking?
Yes, 3801 E Woodbine Road offers parking.
Does 3801 E Woodbine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 E Woodbine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 E Woodbine Road have a pool?
Yes, 3801 E Woodbine Road has a pool.
Does 3801 E Woodbine Road have accessible units?
No, 3801 E Woodbine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 E Woodbine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 E Woodbine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
