3801 E Woodbine Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful custom traditional home located in the 24-hour gated prestigious community of Hillcrest in Orange is spaced at

4,132 sqft. This home includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The elegant entry features French doors with retractable screens, high

ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a carpeted sweeping staircase. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line

appliances, marble countertops, and cabinetry with storage space. Entertain in the formal dining room and enjoy the family room

that opens up to the lush back yard. The spacious master suite includes a cozy fireplace, a private balcony, a master bath with

Jacuzzi tub, and a huge walk-in closet. Each additional bedroom also features its own walk-in closet and ample storage. The

backyard is an entertainer’s paradise with the covered patio perfect for a BBQ and a stunning pool and spa. There is plenty of

parking in the driveway and also the 2-car garage. A lot of attention and detail has gone into this exquisite home and is located

near top schools, shopping, dining and freeways!