378 N Parker Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM
378 N Parker Street
378 North Parker Street
Location
378 North Parker Street, Orange, CA 92868
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Residence located Steps from Chapman University within the Borders of Old Towne Orange. Enclosed Rear Yard. Laminate Floors. One Car Garage. Updated Kitchen. Front and Rear Yards.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 378 N Parker Street have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Orange Rent Report
.
Is 378 N Parker Street currently offering any rent specials?
378 N Parker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 N Parker Street pet-friendly?
No, 378 N Parker Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 378 N Parker Street offer parking?
Yes, 378 N Parker Street offers parking.
Does 378 N Parker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 N Parker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 N Parker Street have a pool?
No, 378 N Parker Street does not have a pool.
Does 378 N Parker Street have accessible units?
No, 378 N Parker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 378 N Parker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 N Parker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 378 N Parker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 N Parker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
