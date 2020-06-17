All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM

373 N. SHAFFER

373 North Shaffer Street · No Longer Available
Location

373 North Shaffer Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
MOVE IN BY MARCH 15 AND GET $500 OFF NEXT MONTHS RENT! - 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Formal Living Room, Family Room, with Gas Fireplace, Dining Area, Inside Laundry Room with sink, Central Air & Forced Heating, Double Detached 2.5 Car Garage, Electric Cook Top, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans & more...

New 2 Tone Paint, Wood Closet & Bedroom Doors Refinished, Wood Laminate Flooring, NEW Carpeting in 3 Bedrooms.

2.5 Car Detached Garage with Work Bench & Auto Garage Door Opener, long driveway, Mature Avocado tree & good size yard .Gardener Included

Great Neighborhood, Close to Chapman University, Old Town Orange Plaza, Metro Link, Orange Library, Shopping, Churches, Restaurants, & Cambridge Elementary, Yorba Middle and Orange High Schools.

One year lease @ $3100.00 per month, Gardener included,Security Deposit $3100.00 can be done in 2 monthly payments on approved credit.

Please call for your showing or additional info 714-497-8583 OR 714-745-8681

(RLNE4403431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 N. SHAFFER have any available units?
373 N. SHAFFER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 N. SHAFFER have?
Some of 373 N. SHAFFER's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 N. SHAFFER currently offering any rent specials?
373 N. SHAFFER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 N. SHAFFER pet-friendly?
No, 373 N. SHAFFER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 373 N. SHAFFER offer parking?
Yes, 373 N. SHAFFER offers parking.
Does 373 N. SHAFFER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 N. SHAFFER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 N. SHAFFER have a pool?
No, 373 N. SHAFFER does not have a pool.
Does 373 N. SHAFFER have accessible units?
No, 373 N. SHAFFER does not have accessible units.
Does 373 N. SHAFFER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 N. SHAFFER has units with dishwashers.
