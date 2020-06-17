373 N. SHAFFER

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

MOVE IN BY MARCH 15 AND GET $500 OFF NEXT MONTHS RENT! - 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Formal Living Room, Family Room, with Gas Fireplace, Dining Area, Inside Laundry Room with sink, Central Air & Forced Heating, Double Detached 2.5 Car Garage, Electric Cook Top, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans & more...



New 2 Tone Paint, Wood Closet & Bedroom Doors Refinished, Wood Laminate Flooring, NEW Carpeting in 3 Bedrooms.



2.5 Car Detached Garage with Work Bench & Auto Garage Door Opener, long driveway, Mature Avocado tree & good size yard .Gardener Included



Great Neighborhood, Close to Chapman University, Old Town Orange Plaza, Metro Link, Orange Library, Shopping, Churches, Restaurants, & Cambridge Elementary, Yorba Middle and Orange High Schools.



One year lease @ $3100.00 per month, Gardener included,Security Deposit $3100.00 can be done in 2 monthly payments on approved credit.



Please call for your showing or additional info 714-497-8583 OR 714-745-8681



(RLNE4403431)