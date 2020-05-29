All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

362 N Ash Street

362 North Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

362 North Ash Street, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now!! Recently remodeled and is gorgeous with large drive way and backyard. Custom kitchen and baths. Close to freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 N Ash Street have any available units?
362 N Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 N Ash Street have?
Some of 362 N Ash Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 N Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
362 N Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 N Ash Street pet-friendly?
No, 362 N Ash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 362 N Ash Street offer parking?
No, 362 N Ash Street does not offer parking.
Does 362 N Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 N Ash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 N Ash Street have a pool?
No, 362 N Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 362 N Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 362 N Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 362 N Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 N Ash Street has units with dishwashers.
