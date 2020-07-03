All apartments in Orange
343 South Grand

343 South Grand Street · No Longer Available
Location

343 South Grand Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4453200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 South Grand have any available units?
343 South Grand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 343 South Grand currently offering any rent specials?
343 South Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 South Grand pet-friendly?
No, 343 South Grand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 343 South Grand offer parking?
No, 343 South Grand does not offer parking.
Does 343 South Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 South Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 South Grand have a pool?
No, 343 South Grand does not have a pool.
Does 343 South Grand have accessible units?
No, 343 South Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 343 South Grand have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 South Grand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 South Grand have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 South Grand does not have units with air conditioning.

