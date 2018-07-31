3422 E Salisbury Circle #A

Amenities

Spacious 2-Bed Condo for Rent in Private, Gated Community - Privately, located behind the gates of the highly-desirable Stratford community off of Prospect near the 55 FWY and walking distance from Grijalva Park. This bright and roomy top-floor condo has it all with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, a living room fireplace, spacious kitchen, dining room opening to balcony, and sizable master bedroom/bath with walk-in closet. Numerous large windows throughout illuminate the space with natural light and the raised ceilings expand the living and dining rooms. Archways lead you to each bedroom and built-in wood cabinetry provides for plenty of storage. Complete with 2-car garage, additional built-in storage, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Plus, community has a pool 2 pools and 2 jacuzzis for your enjoyment!



No Dogs Allowed



