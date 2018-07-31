All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3422 E Salisbury Circle #A

3422 East Salisbury Circle · (866) 957-6677 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3422 East Salisbury Circle, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious 2-Bed Condo for Rent in Private, Gated Community - Privately, located behind the gates of the highly-desirable Stratford community off of Prospect near the 55 FWY and walking distance from Grijalva Park. This bright and roomy top-floor condo has it all with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, a living room fireplace, spacious kitchen, dining room opening to balcony, and sizable master bedroom/bath with walk-in closet. Numerous large windows throughout illuminate the space with natural light and the raised ceilings expand the living and dining rooms. Archways lead you to each bedroom and built-in wood cabinetry provides for plenty of storage. Complete with 2-car garage, additional built-in storage, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Plus, community has a pool 2 pools and 2 jacuzzis for your enjoyment!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5855323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A have any available units?
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A have?
Some of 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A currently offering any rent specials?
3422 E Salisbury Circle #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A is pet friendly.
Does 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A offer parking?
Yes, 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A does offer parking.
Does 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A have a pool?
Yes, 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A has a pool.
Does 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A have accessible units?
No, 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 E Salisbury Circle #A does not have units with dishwashers.
