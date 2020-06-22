All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

340 North Cambridge

340 N Cambridge St · No Longer Available
Location

340 N Cambridge St, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4892934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 North Cambridge have any available units?
340 North Cambridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 340 North Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
340 North Cambridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 North Cambridge pet-friendly?
No, 340 North Cambridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 340 North Cambridge offer parking?
No, 340 North Cambridge does not offer parking.
Does 340 North Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 North Cambridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 North Cambridge have a pool?
No, 340 North Cambridge does not have a pool.
Does 340 North Cambridge have accessible units?
No, 340 North Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does 340 North Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 North Cambridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 North Cambridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 North Cambridge does not have units with air conditioning.
