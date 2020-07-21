All apartments in Orange
331 E Lomita Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

331 E Lomita Avenue

331 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

331 East Lomita Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained ranch style home on tree-lined street in Orange is move-in ready! Featuring 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, this home has been upgraded to include a full bath with porcelain tile floor and shower, dual sinks and granite counters. The hardwood floors in the main areas of the home have been resurfaced to their original beauty and the kitchen, laundry, and 2nd bathroom floors have new Luxury Vinyl Plank. The well-equipped kitchen has appliances in-place and is conveniently located to both the dining and living rooms. The living room has large windows that provide ample natural light and a wood burning stone fireplace with raised hearth. Multiple ceiling fans and central heat and air make for comfortable living regardless of the season. The rear yard is fenced and has a large grassy area perfect for recreational activities and a covered patio for entertaining and relaxation. A long, gated driveway leads to an oversized detached 2 car garage with multiple storage possibilities. The newly painted interior, new water heater, new disposal, new roof, and new garage door opener add to the comforts of Lomita Ave living. Conveniently located near the Plaza dining and shopping area, and the cultural and sporting events of Chapman University, this property is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 E Lomita Avenue have any available units?
331 E Lomita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 E Lomita Avenue have?
Some of 331 E Lomita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 E Lomita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
331 E Lomita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 E Lomita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 331 E Lomita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 331 E Lomita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 331 E Lomita Avenue offers parking.
Does 331 E Lomita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 E Lomita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 E Lomita Avenue have a pool?
No, 331 E Lomita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 331 E Lomita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 331 E Lomita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 331 E Lomita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 E Lomita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
