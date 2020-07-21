331 E Lomita Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained ranch style home on tree-lined street in Orange is move-in ready! Featuring 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, this home has been upgraded to include a full bath with porcelain tile floor and shower, dual sinks and granite counters. The hardwood floors in the main areas of the home have been resurfaced to their original beauty and the kitchen, laundry, and 2nd bathroom floors have new Luxury Vinyl Plank. The well-equipped kitchen has appliances in-place and is conveniently located to both the dining and living rooms. The living room has large windows that provide ample natural light and a wood burning stone fireplace with raised hearth. Multiple ceiling fans and central heat and air make for comfortable living regardless of the season. The rear yard is fenced and has a large grassy area perfect for recreational activities and a covered patio for entertaining and relaxation. A long, gated driveway leads to an oversized detached 2 car garage with multiple storage possibilities. The newly painted interior, new water heater, new disposal, new roof, and new garage door opener add to the comforts of Lomita Ave living. Conveniently located near the Plaza dining and shopping area, and the cultural and sporting events of Chapman University, this property is a great place to call home!