All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 316 E. Palmdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
316 E. Palmdale
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

316 E. Palmdale

316 East Palmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

316 East Palmdale Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3239730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E. Palmdale have any available units?
316 E. Palmdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 316 E. Palmdale currently offering any rent specials?
316 E. Palmdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E. Palmdale pet-friendly?
No, 316 E. Palmdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 316 E. Palmdale offer parking?
No, 316 E. Palmdale does not offer parking.
Does 316 E. Palmdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 E. Palmdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E. Palmdale have a pool?
No, 316 E. Palmdale does not have a pool.
Does 316 E. Palmdale have accessible units?
No, 316 E. Palmdale does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E. Palmdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E. Palmdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 E. Palmdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 E. Palmdale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles