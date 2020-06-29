All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 285 N Singingwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
285 N Singingwood Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 2:39 PM

285 N Singingwood Street

285 North Singingwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

285 North Singingwood Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A Great Lease Opportunity!! Centrally located in the city of Orange; Close to 55 freeway and Santiago College. Nestled in a private, cul de sac and surrounded by hills and trees, this is the perfect place to call 'Home'!! Enter into a spacious living room with laminate flooring, soft interior colors and window blinds. (New carpet being installed in Master suite and stairs) Custom built-ins for entertainment use or additional storage. The large, tiled 'eat-in' kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and opens to a nice size patio with pavers and new vinyl fencing. Located downstairs is a convenient, newly remodeled 1/2 bath. Upstairs features two spacious master suites, each with their own attached, remodeled bathroom. Skylights and windows bring in bright, natural light. Mirrored wardrobe & closet built in in the master suite. A stackable washer and dryer is located upstairs and is included with the lease. A one car, detached garage is easily accessed from the front door or back gate. Enjoy an easy walk to the private community pool where you can relax in the 'resort style' atmosphere. MAKE THIS A MUST SEE!! Included is 1 car detached garage and 2 parking permits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 N Singingwood Street have any available units?
285 N Singingwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 N Singingwood Street have?
Some of 285 N Singingwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 N Singingwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
285 N Singingwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 N Singingwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 285 N Singingwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 285 N Singingwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 285 N Singingwood Street offers parking.
Does 285 N Singingwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 N Singingwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 N Singingwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 285 N Singingwood Street has a pool.
Does 285 N Singingwood Street have accessible units?
No, 285 N Singingwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 285 N Singingwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 N Singingwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles