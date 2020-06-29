285 N Singingwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A Great Lease Opportunity!! Centrally located in the city of Orange; Close to 55 freeway and Santiago College. Nestled in a private, cul de sac and surrounded by hills and trees, this is the perfect place to call 'Home'!! Enter into a spacious living room with laminate flooring, soft interior colors and window blinds. (New carpet being installed in Master suite and stairs) Custom built-ins for entertainment use or additional storage. The large, tiled 'eat-in' kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and opens to a nice size patio with pavers and new vinyl fencing. Located downstairs is a convenient, newly remodeled 1/2 bath. Upstairs features two spacious master suites, each with their own attached, remodeled bathroom. Skylights and windows bring in bright, natural light. Mirrored wardrobe & closet built in in the master suite. A stackable washer and dryer is located upstairs and is included with the lease. A one car, detached garage is easily accessed from the front door or back gate. Enjoy an easy walk to the private community pool where you can relax in the 'resort style' atmosphere. MAKE THIS A MUST SEE!! Included is 1 car detached garage and 2 parking permits.