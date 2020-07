Amenities

Beautiful single story duplex with lots of space, all on one level. This property is the back unit with a 1 car garage, unit 2721 (front unit also available) parking in front of garage as well as ample street parking, washer/dryers in the unit, private patio and very large bedrooms. Water and trash included in rent. Convenient to everywhere. Available NOW. Text 714-831-1800 for details.