Orange, CA
271 South Grand
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

271 South Grand

271 South Grand Street · No Longer Available
Location

271 South Grand Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
271 South Grand Available 06/16/20 - First Showing Tuesday June 16th 3pm-no other showing times are being scheduled

SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time. ALL viewing parties MUST HAVE A MASK (No exceptions)- Go to the location at that time you have scheduled, please maintain six feet apart from other parties in line to view. Any questions email jeremy@riccirealty.com.

In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.5 times the amount of the rental property/ and a good rental history. Each unit is subject to different rules and allowables including pets and amount of occupants. If you dont have the income or credit-in certain cases we do allow co-signers.

We require one Application for the Main tenant and if your credit/income does not meet the minimum requirements-we would also require a Co-signer/Guaruntor to apply as well. (We do not need applications for ALL occupants of the property-just the main tenant and guarantor). We do need you to list all occupants. You are allowed roommates-you are required to do your own sublease/contract with them as Ricci Realty neither Endorses or Enforces any subcontracts for the property. The main tenant and the main guarantor are the ONLY people that are required to sign the lease contract.

We do know that time is a factor and that everyone needs to know immediately about their residency status and to lock something down immediately. We will respond within 72 hours with either a granted or denied application status. The lease will be ready for you within 3 business days. After which you will have 3 business days to return the signed lease as well as the Security deposit to fulfill the contract. Failure to do so, may result in the property offered to another applicant.

We look forward to answering any questions you may have.

Magnificent Turn-of-the-Century Craftsman in the heart of Old Towne Orange! With just the right blend of old and new - this 1,977 sq. ft. home has 5 bedrooms, 2 baths and features original wood floors, doors, windows, and moldings in the front of the home, and a spacious fully permitted architect designed addition in the rear with cathedral ceilings, cork flooring, and floor to ceiling windows. A bedroom loft overlooks a large multi-purpose area and a separate room accessible through French doors provides additional opportunities for a study, library, crafts, or bedroom. A second set of French doors allow access to the rear yard and secluded garden area with brick paths, flowering shrubs & mature fruit trees. A detached garage as been divided to provide both automobile parking and storage / office area. A fully fenced area adjacent to the garage features a raised deck, above ground spa, and ample room for additional parking or RV access. Located 3 blocks from the Plaza eateries and shopping, and in close proximity to Chapman University, this Old Towne jewel

(RLNE4958609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 South Grand have any available units?
271 South Grand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 South Grand have?
Some of 271 South Grand's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 South Grand currently offering any rent specials?
271 South Grand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 South Grand pet-friendly?
No, 271 South Grand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 271 South Grand offer parking?
Yes, 271 South Grand does offer parking.
Does 271 South Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 South Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 South Grand have a pool?
No, 271 South Grand does not have a pool.
Does 271 South Grand have accessible units?
No, 271 South Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 271 South Grand have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 South Grand does not have units with dishwashers.
