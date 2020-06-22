Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

271 South Grand Available 06/16/20 - First Showing Tuesday June 16th 3pm-no other showing times are being scheduled



SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN SHOWING-One party viewing at a time. ALL viewing parties MUST HAVE A MASK (No exceptions)- Go to the location at that time you have scheduled, please maintain six feet apart from other parties in line to view. Any questions email jeremy@riccirealty.com.



In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.5 times the amount of the rental property/ and a good rental history. Each unit is subject to different rules and allowables including pets and amount of occupants. If you dont have the income or credit-in certain cases we do allow co-signers.



We require one Application for the Main tenant and if your credit/income does not meet the minimum requirements-we would also require a Co-signer/Guaruntor to apply as well. (We do not need applications for ALL occupants of the property-just the main tenant and guarantor). We do need you to list all occupants. You are allowed roommates-you are required to do your own sublease/contract with them as Ricci Realty neither Endorses or Enforces any subcontracts for the property. The main tenant and the main guarantor are the ONLY people that are required to sign the lease contract.



We do know that time is a factor and that everyone needs to know immediately about their residency status and to lock something down immediately. We will respond within 72 hours with either a granted or denied application status. The lease will be ready for you within 3 business days. After which you will have 3 business days to return the signed lease as well as the Security deposit to fulfill the contract. Failure to do so, may result in the property offered to another applicant.



We look forward to answering any questions you may have.



Magnificent Turn-of-the-Century Craftsman in the heart of Old Towne Orange! With just the right blend of old and new - this 1,977 sq. ft. home has 5 bedrooms, 2 baths and features original wood floors, doors, windows, and moldings in the front of the home, and a spacious fully permitted architect designed addition in the rear with cathedral ceilings, cork flooring, and floor to ceiling windows. A bedroom loft overlooks a large multi-purpose area and a separate room accessible through French doors provides additional opportunities for a study, library, crafts, or bedroom. A second set of French doors allow access to the rear yard and secluded garden area with brick paths, flowering shrubs & mature fruit trees. A detached garage as been divided to provide both automobile parking and storage / office area. A fully fenced area adjacent to the garage features a raised deck, above ground spa, and ample room for additional parking or RV access. Located 3 blocks from the Plaza eateries and shopping, and in close proximity to Chapman University, this Old Towne jewel



(RLNE4958609)