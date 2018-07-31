All apartments in Orange
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

2619 E Palmyra Avenue

2619 East Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2619 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! THIS BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME SITS ON A CORNER LOT IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. REMODELED KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 E Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
2619 E Palmyra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 E Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 2619 E Palmyra Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 E Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2619 E Palmyra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 E Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2619 E Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2619 E Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
No, 2619 E Palmyra Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2619 E Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 E Palmyra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 E Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
No, 2619 E Palmyra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2619 E Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2619 E Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 E Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 E Palmyra Avenue has units with dishwashers.

