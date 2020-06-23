2570 N. Delta

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bd Orange Pool Home! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Southwestern Style 1700 Sq Ft Home, with Family room, Dining Area, Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom with Mirrored Closet doors, 50" wall mounted TV with Bose sound system, 2 Gas Fireplaces, 5 Ceiling Fans, Saltillo Tile & Hardwood Flooring, Plantation Shutters, 2 Skylights, French Doors, Double Car Garage with GDO--Washer/Dryer Hook ups--Storage, 15' x 40' Covered Patio with 2 Ceiling Fans--with TV hook up--serving Bar

Mobil Island, 13' x 18' Wood Deck, Gas BBQ Island with 2 Umbrellas-4 Speaker Sound System--Seating for 4, 15' x 30' Pool & Spa, Cul de Sac Location.

Owner pays for landscaping, pool/spa service & water credit $50



Rent at $3250.00 and Security Deposit $3250.00. Call for appointment 714-423-9093



