Orange, CA
2570 N. Delta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2570 N. Delta

2570 North Delta Street · No Longer Available
Location

2570 North Delta Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bd Orange Pool Home! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Southwestern Style 1700 Sq Ft Home, with Family room, Dining Area, Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom with Mirrored Closet doors, 50" wall mounted TV with Bose sound system, 2 Gas Fireplaces, 5 Ceiling Fans, Saltillo Tile & Hardwood Flooring, Plantation Shutters, 2 Skylights, French Doors, Double Car Garage with GDO--Washer/Dryer Hook ups--Storage, 15' x 40' Covered Patio with 2 Ceiling Fans--with TV hook up--serving Bar
Mobil Island, 13' x 18' Wood Deck, Gas BBQ Island with 2 Umbrellas-4 Speaker Sound System--Seating for 4, 15' x 30' Pool & Spa, Cul de Sac Location.
Owner pays for landscaping, pool/spa service & water credit $50

Rent at $3250.00 and Security Deposit $3250.00. Call for appointment 714-423-9093

(RLNE4574050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 N. Delta have any available units?
2570 N. Delta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2570 N. Delta have?
Some of 2570 N. Delta's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 N. Delta currently offering any rent specials?
2570 N. Delta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 N. Delta pet-friendly?
No, 2570 N. Delta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2570 N. Delta offer parking?
Yes, 2570 N. Delta does offer parking.
Does 2570 N. Delta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2570 N. Delta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 N. Delta have a pool?
Yes, 2570 N. Delta has a pool.
Does 2570 N. Delta have accessible units?
No, 2570 N. Delta does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 N. Delta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2570 N. Delta does not have units with dishwashers.
