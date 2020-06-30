2502 N Avalon Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous The Crest with an amazing view home. This home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. 1 bedroom and a full bath on main level. Freshly painted and ready to go this home has all the upgrades to satisfy your distinguished guests, this is truly an entertainer's dream. From the granite counter tops in the kitchen to custom fireplace mantel, this home has all that your looking for. The Upstairs has the master bedroom with a large breakfast balcony over looking the back yard and your unobstructed endless view of the rest of the west coast. There are 3 fairly large bedrooms with two of them being a Jack and Jill combination. The other bedroom is serviced by it's own bathroom. Hurry this one will not last.