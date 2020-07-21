All apartments in Orange
244 E. Briardale Ave.
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

244 E. Briardale Ave.

244 East Briardale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

244 East Briardale Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2br/2bath Ground-floor Condo in a lush Garden Oasis - Orange - You will want to schedule an appointment to view this tranquil downstairs oasis in Orange. Close to Freeways, Angel Stadium and shopping. Wood Floors, Dining Room with an open kitchen. Large Living Room that leads to the hall bath then to the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.

CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!

APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
* Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.
* Credit score must be 650 or higher.

ONE YEAR LEASE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5034568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 E. Briardale Ave. have any available units?
244 E. Briardale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 E. Briardale Ave. have?
Some of 244 E. Briardale Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 E. Briardale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
244 E. Briardale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 E. Briardale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 244 E. Briardale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 244 E. Briardale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 244 E. Briardale Ave. offers parking.
Does 244 E. Briardale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 E. Briardale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 E. Briardale Ave. have a pool?
No, 244 E. Briardale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 244 E. Briardale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 244 E. Briardale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 244 E. Briardale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 E. Briardale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
