Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in the heart of Old Towne Orange. Gorgeously updated and remodeled. Original Hardwood floors in home. New tile and laminate in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful built in cabinets. Wall AC's. Ceiling Fans. Steps to the Orange Plaza.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 E Washington Avenue have any available units?
230 E Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E Washington Avenue have?
Some of 230 E Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 E Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.