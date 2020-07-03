230 E Washington Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in the heart of Old Towne Orange. Gorgeously updated and remodeled. Original Hardwood floors in home. New tile and laminate in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful built in cabinets. Wall AC's. Ceiling Fans. Steps to the Orange Plaza.