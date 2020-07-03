All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
230 E Washington Avenue
230 E Washington Avenue

230 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Orange
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

230 East Washington Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home in the heart of Old Towne Orange. Gorgeously updated and remodeled. Original Hardwood floors in home. New tile and laminate in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful built in cabinets. Wall AC's. Ceiling Fans. Steps to the Orange Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E Washington Avenue have any available units?
230 E Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E Washington Avenue have?
Some of 230 E Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 E Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 E Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 230 E Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 230 E Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 230 E Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 E Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 E Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 E Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 E Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 E Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
