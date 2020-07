Amenities

Wow, fantastic rare spacious one story home with no one above or below with a large yard/patio with direct access from yard to the garage plus one assigned space. Completely rehabbed with all newer wood laminated floorings, newer kitchen with granite counter tops and wood cabinets, fireplace, remodeled bathroom, all new dual pane windows, fireplace, freshly painted. One car garage attached with access and one assigned parking. This beauty will take your breath and it is a must see.