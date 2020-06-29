This Large 3 bedroom home is located near the Orange Plaza and Chapman University in Old Towne Orange. All Bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room downstairs. Interior Laundry. Attached 2 car garage. Very Large Bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 E Culver Street have any available units?
228 E Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
Is 228 E Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 E Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.