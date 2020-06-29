All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

228 E Culver Street

228 East Culver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

228 East Culver Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Large 3 bedroom home is located near the Orange Plaza and Chapman University in Old Towne Orange. All Bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room downstairs. Interior Laundry. Attached 2 car garage. Very Large Bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 E Culver Street have any available units?
228 E Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 228 E Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 E Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 E Culver Street pet-friendly?
No, 228 E Culver Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 228 E Culver Street offer parking?
Yes, 228 E Culver Street offers parking.
Does 228 E Culver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 E Culver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 E Culver Street have a pool?
No, 228 E Culver Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 E Culver Street have accessible units?
No, 228 E Culver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 E Culver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 E Culver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 E Culver Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 E Culver Street does not have units with air conditioning.

