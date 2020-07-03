All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 227 North Cleveland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
227 North Cleveland
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

227 North Cleveland

227 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

227 North Cleveland Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
227 North Cleveland Available 07/22/20 - Master Craftsman located steps to Chapman University in the Heart of Old Towne Orange. Includes Covered Porch area. Long Driveway with Garage. Original Hardwood Floors. Rear Porch area. Large picturesque windows.

(RLNE5896600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 North Cleveland have any available units?
227 North Cleveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 227 North Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
227 North Cleveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 North Cleveland pet-friendly?
No, 227 North Cleveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 227 North Cleveland offer parking?
Yes, 227 North Cleveland offers parking.
Does 227 North Cleveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 North Cleveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 North Cleveland have a pool?
No, 227 North Cleveland does not have a pool.
Does 227 North Cleveland have accessible units?
No, 227 North Cleveland does not have accessible units.
Does 227 North Cleveland have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 North Cleveland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 North Cleveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 North Cleveland does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles