227 North Cleveland Available 07/22/20 - Master Craftsman located steps to Chapman University in the Heart of Old Towne Orange. Includes Covered Porch area. Long Driveway with Garage. Original Hardwood Floors. Rear Porch area. Large picturesque windows.
(RLNE5896600)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 North Cleveland have any available units?
227 North Cleveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 227 North Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
227 North Cleveland is not currently offering any rent specials.