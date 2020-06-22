All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:27 PM

224 N. Olive St. #C

224 N Olive St · No Longer Available
Location

224 N Olive St, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment, New Vinyl Wood Flooring, Gas Oven/Range, Water & Trash is included, 1 Assigned parking space, Laundry Facility On-Site, Located in the Historic District of Orange a few blocks from the Orange Circle. No pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement.

Property is shown by appointment only Monday-Friday during normal business hours. Please contact our office to schedule a time.

Cross Streets: Glassell St. / Chapman Ave.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 N. Olive St. #C have any available units?
224 N. Olive St. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 N. Olive St. #C have?
Some of 224 N. Olive St. #C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 N. Olive St. #C currently offering any rent specials?
224 N. Olive St. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 N. Olive St. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 N. Olive St. #C is pet friendly.
Does 224 N. Olive St. #C offer parking?
Yes, 224 N. Olive St. #C offers parking.
Does 224 N. Olive St. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 N. Olive St. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 N. Olive St. #C have a pool?
No, 224 N. Olive St. #C does not have a pool.
Does 224 N. Olive St. #C have accessible units?
No, 224 N. Olive St. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 224 N. Olive St. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 N. Olive St. #C does not have units with dishwashers.
