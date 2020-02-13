212 S Olympia Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Just renovated home in Orange - Gorgeous all brand new and fully upgraded home in the city of Orange.



Call/text Jennifer for a tour today 714-618-7931.



Stunning single story charmer in desirable, family friendly neighborhood! 100% move-in ready!

Situated on a quiet, single loaded street this home has been stylishly upgraded and updated throughout, with no detail left ignored. A reconfigured and expanded floor plan is open and inviting- perfect for entertaining! Upon entering you will be impressed by the large living room with a cozy fireplace and recessed lighting. Chef's kitchen features new white cabinets, quartz counter tops, lovely tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, silver sink and fixtures, recessed lighting and oversized island. Master bath features large walk-in shower (with glass door, photos were taken * before * installation) with marble tiles and designer fixtures. Brand new windows, roof, and all plumbing throughout. Onsite laundry located in garage. Large front and backyard with newly installed sprinkler system ready for its new family's personal touch! Make this home yours today!



Call/text Jennifer today 714-618-7931.



(RLNE5491873)