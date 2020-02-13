All apartments in Orange
Last updated February 19 2020

212 S Olympia Way

212 South Olympia Way · No Longer Available
Location

212 South Olympia Way, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just renovated home in Orange - Gorgeous all brand new and fully upgraded home in the city of Orange.

Call/text Jennifer for a tour today 714-618-7931.

Stunning single story charmer in desirable, family friendly neighborhood! 100% move-in ready!
Situated on a quiet, single loaded street this home has been stylishly upgraded and updated throughout, with no detail left ignored. A reconfigured and expanded floor plan is open and inviting- perfect for entertaining! Upon entering you will be impressed by the large living room with a cozy fireplace and recessed lighting. Chef's kitchen features new white cabinets, quartz counter tops, lovely tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, silver sink and fixtures, recessed lighting and oversized island. Master bath features large walk-in shower (with glass door, photos were taken * before * installation) with marble tiles and designer fixtures. Brand new windows, roof, and all plumbing throughout. Onsite laundry located in garage. Large front and backyard with newly installed sprinkler system ready for its new family's personal touch! Make this home yours today!

Call/text Jennifer today 714-618-7931.

(RLNE5491873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Olympia Way have any available units?
212 S Olympia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 S Olympia Way have?
Some of 212 S Olympia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S Olympia Way currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Olympia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Olympia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 S Olympia Way is pet friendly.
Does 212 S Olympia Way offer parking?
Yes, 212 S Olympia Way offers parking.
Does 212 S Olympia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Olympia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Olympia Way have a pool?
No, 212 S Olympia Way does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Olympia Way have accessible units?
No, 212 S Olympia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Olympia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 S Olympia Way does not have units with dishwashers.

